Rockingham County Planning Commission approves rezoning request for Massanutten Village

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request Tuesday night. It would bring more outdoor recreation to Massanutten.

The Great Eastern Resort Corporation asked the planning commission to change the Massanutten Village Master Plan to allow an open area and recreation build instead of multi-family homes on the east side of Litten Lane.

”From a land use perspective, it simply adds a little over four and a half acres to the surrounding open area and recreation designation that houses the existing resort ski area amenities which it will supplement,” the spokesperson for the Great Eastern Resort Corporation said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Great Eastern Resort Corporation plans to add a roller coaster ride to this area.

The rezoning request will go to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in April.

