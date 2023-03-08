Draw Your Weather
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown

Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood High School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told WHSV that the lockdown was not related to any safety concerns.

Scheikl said the lockdown was implemented to facilitate a routine canine search of the parking lot area by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.

