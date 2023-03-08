Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Tesla that crashed into a firetruck in California last month was operating on one of the company’s automated driving systems, U.S. safety regulators said Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California that killed the Tesla driver and critically injured a passenger.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the crash in Contra Costa County.

The $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged in the crash on Interstate 680. The truck was parked to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the 2014 Tesla Model S had to be cut open to remove the passenger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the...
Child involved in Augusta County pursuit
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
WPD investigating shots fired
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
WWII Warbirds to fly over Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run

Latest News

Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
The girl was able to call for help from the tree and several fire departments responded to help...
Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Harrisonburg Police Department
International Women’s Day 2023: Women first responders share why they decided to join police, fire departments