10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of the EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident included multiple different fights across that high school campus involving both students and parents, officials said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRP School Board Security responded around 8:15 a.m. to reports of a major campus disturbance in the courtyard outside the gym. Security requested help from additional deputies and officers after arriving to find around 200 students and parents fighting.

Ten people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of the EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning, March 8.

A Baton Rouge police officer was seriously injured and taken to a hospital with a broken hip and head lacerations, officials said.

Three students were charged with battery on a police officer, a felony.

The officer was the only person transported to a hospital, but there were other injuries reported including an east Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy being punched in the face, investigators said.

Officials said they found a loaded gun in a grassy area in front of the school during the fight.

EBRSO arrested eight people, and another two were arrested by BRPD. They report the following arrests were made:

  • One 17-year-old male charged with second-degree battery of a police officer;
  • One 15 year-old male charged with aggravated battery of a police officer;
  • One 17 year-old male charged with battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace with force/violence, and resisting arrest;
  • Five 16- and 17-year-olds charged with disturbing the peace by fistic encounter;
  • One 18-year-old female charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and resisting arrest; and
  • One 17-year-old female charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

The school, located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott, is an alternative school that is home to students in grades 9-12 who have been suspended or expelled from other East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.

The school was formerly known as Brookstown Middle School

The school remains open with increased security, EBR Schools Director of Communications Ben Lemoine said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement:

The NAACP of Baton Rouge released the following statement:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

