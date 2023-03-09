10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of the EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident included multiple different fights across that high school campus involving both students and parents, officials said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRP School Board Security responded around 8:15 a.m. to reports of a major campus disturbance in the courtyard outside the gym. Security requested help from additional deputies and officers after arriving to find around 200 students and parents fighting.

A Baton Rouge police officer was seriously injured and taken to a hospital with a broken hip and head lacerations, officials said.

Three students were charged with battery on a police officer, a felony.

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8. (WAFB)

The officer was the only person transported to a hospital, but there were other injuries reported including an east Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy being punched in the face, investigators said.

Officials said they found a loaded gun in a grassy area in front of the school during the fight.

EBRSO arrested eight people, and another two were arrested by BRPD. They report the following arrests were made:

One 17-year-old male charged with second-degree battery of a police officer;

One 15 year-old male charged with aggravated battery of a police officer;

One 17 year-old male charged with battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace with force/violence, and resisting arrest;

Five 16- and 17-year-olds charged with disturbing the peace by fistic encounter;

One 18-year-old female charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and resisting arrest; and

One 17-year-old female charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

The school, located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott, is an alternative school that is home to students in grades 9-12 who have been suspended or expelled from other East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.

The school was formerly known as Brookstown Middle School

The school remains open with increased security, EBR Schools Director of Communications Ben Lemoine said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement:

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, we were notified about an altercation that occurred around 8 am at the EBR Readiness Alternative School where law enforcement officers had already responded. Investigators say a fight between two female students escalated to include many more students and non-student adults who apparently arrived on campus after receiving text messages about the initial situation from people on site. Officers broke up the altercations, making 12 arrests on a range of charges as of Wednesday afternoon. As the investigation into this matter and surrounding facts continues, officers will review all evidence including public, private and surveillance video footage in an effort to identify the participants and provide that information to the EBRPSS security team and district leaders. Disciplinary action will be determined based on the conclusion of such efforts. “We intend to work closely with our law enforcement partners to not only elevate our security measures proactively, but to provide the staff and resources to intervene in the areas at the root causes of unacceptable activities such as those that occurred today,” said Superintendent Sito Narcise. “Learning of a situation like this is beyond disturbing to the entire community, but we will be vigilant in continuing to work with our school leaders, community partners and law enforcement to provide the services needed. If further details or clarity on this incident and investigation is required, please reach out to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. It is imperative that we stress how critically important we take school campus security and student/staff safety on our campuses. It is not a commitment we take lightly. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us.

The NAACP of Baton Rouge released the following statement:

Today a video was circulated that displays a disturbance at EBR READINESS SCHOOL, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. In the video, a deputy from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department is seen punching a student in the face with a closed fist so forcefully that the student’s head hit a brick wall. In addition, we viewed the footage that seemingly showed a deputy punching a student in the head while the student was on the floor of the school’s gym. We understand that officers were called to deal with a disturbance on campus. While we appreciate the rapid response and the conduct of most of the officers, the conduct of the officers seen striking students in those two videos warrants immediate action. As a result, the NAACP spoke with Sheriff Sid Geatreux, who assured us that all the videos submitted, as well as all body camera footage, are being reviewed and the matter has been placed under investigation. We appreciate Sheriff Geatreux’s prompt response. Additionally, parents arriving at schools adding to conflict on campus is unacceptable. As parents with students in the public schools of this city, we believe it is our job to try to resolve conflict. The behavior of some parents diminishes the potential for our children to have strong examples that help create peaceful communities. Regardless of the behavior of anyone on campus, officers are trained and paid to do a job. We believe that what we saw today demonstrates that these two deputies don’t currently have the control necessary to be law enforcement professionals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

