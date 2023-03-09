Draw Your Weather
ACSO gets accreditation back

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office gets its accreditation back after losing it in 2015.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office patrol car.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) received an accreditation award at the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The award was presented to the ACSO by Todd Clingenpeel, Accreditation Manager for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The ACSO was re-accredited after loosing accreditation in 2015. The Sheriff’s office re-applied in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

“This is a very big deal for us. We are extremely excited. I couldn’t be happy and more proud of the staff” Said Sheriff Donald Smith, while he accepted the award on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.

Accreditation is a voluntary process where the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services evaluates those who apply for accreditation.

The department looks at 190 standards. These standards include: administration, operations, and personal functions.

“We are extremely proud that our ACSO team was able to achieve our accreditation status” Said Sheriff Smith.

