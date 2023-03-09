Augusta County residents ask for changes within animal control and shelter services

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Residents in Augusta County are asking for change within its animal control and shelter services.

Many brought the issues they are seeing in front of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night.

After dogs were euthanized at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center last week, the community is now asking for changes.

Those who spoke at the meeting said much of this came to light after a dog was put down at SVASC last week when its owner couldn’t pay the fees to get the dog back from animal control.

Many spoke about their negative experiences with Augusta County animal control.

”She was never given a written citation and never even told what her fines and fees would be or for how much they would be this faulty system needs to be addressed so it can be congruent with the methods used throughout Virginia,” Amy, an Augusta County resident said.

Paying fees after animal control picks up a pet was one of the changes residents asked for this evening.

They suggested an online option or to be able to pay at SVASC.

”It was not an easy decision and we did not go home feeling good about the day, tears were shed, our hearts were heavy,” Paula, who works at SVASC said.

She said it is policy when an animal poses a threat to volunteers or the community they must let the kennel manager know -- and in the case of the dogs euthanized on Friday -- that wasn’t the case.

Residents asked the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to offer more resources to SVASC.

This included allowing more transparency from their social media accounts -- so rescues, the community and potential adopters know when they are full and in need of help.

