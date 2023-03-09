Ball python mystery: Why was it in a U-Haul truck in Henrico?

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There’s an unsolved snake mystery happening in Henrico County.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says a ball python was found in a U-Haul truck on Wednesday afternoon, but no one knows how it got there.

“We got it wrapped up right away and it started showing signs of very shallow breathing,” VWMC said in a social media post.

The snake is expected to make a “good recovery.”

The U-Haul manager said the previous driver of the box truck didn’t know anything about the snake.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says ball pythons are non-venomous and are often purchased from pet shops and conventions.

The python is expected to make a full recovery. (Photo: Virginia Wildlife Management and Control)

“Please say a little prayer for this gorgeous animal and let’s hope for a fast, full and healthy recovery,” the organization said in its Facebook post.

