Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Ball python mystery: Why was it in a U-Haul truck in Henrico?

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says a ball python was found in a U-Haul truck on...
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says a ball python was found in a U-Haul truck on Wednesday, March 8.(Photo: Virginia Wildlife Management and Control)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There’s an unsolved snake mystery happening in Henrico County.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says a ball python was found in a U-Haul truck on Wednesday afternoon, but no one knows how it got there.

“We got it wrapped up right away and it started showing signs of very shallow breathing,” VWMC said in a social media post.

The snake is expected to make a “good recovery.”

The U-Haul manager said the previous driver of the box truck didn’t know anything about the snake.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says ball pythons are non-venomous and are often purchased from pet shops and conventions.

The python is expected to make a full recovery.
The python is expected to make a full recovery.(Photo: Virginia Wildlife Management and Control)

“Please say a little prayer for this gorgeous animal and let’s hope for a fast, full and healthy recovery,” the organization said in its Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Crime tape generic
Man dead after pursuit on I-81, officials say
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
The Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
Broadcaster’s Blood Drive returning to the Shenandoah Valley
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool down on the way
Harrisonburg Fire department completes retroactive installation of sprinkler systems in two...
Harrisonburg Fire Department installs sprinkler systems at two city fire stations