Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bluefield W.Va. chosen for federal transportation pilot

Pulaski Street
Pulaski Street(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s East End and North Side will be the focus of a study to see how the city can better connect those areas to other parts of the city. Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson says the study is called the Connecting communities Pilot.

It’s put on by the federal government’s transportation administration. He says the pilot is in it’s early stages right now but it will address roadways, streetlights and sidewalks. He says this is something those areas deserve.

“It’s a great project, it’s going to let us look real hard at the engineering and the infrastructure on the East and North Side of the city. Also by Bluefield State and also address the midway tunnel issue. We’ve got a lot of flooding over there. It’s been a challenge for all of us for a long time. So we’re super excited for this project,” said Marson.

Marson adds this will address better transportation between Bluefield State University and the school’s dorms on Cherry Street.

