Broadcaster’s Blood Drive returning to the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. To help with this effort the annual Broadcasters Blood Drive is returning to Harrisonburg.

“Twenty-nine thousand units of blood get used every day in the United States in our hospitals. It helps a lot of people and the need is constant. We really appreciate people coming out,” Gunner Cook with The Red Cross explained.

The drive will be on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belk Court in Harrisonburg. Radio personalities will be cycling through the event throughout the day. There will be pizza provided.

“If you come to one of our blood drives, you are bound to see or hear some stories of people that have either receive blood had a love one receive blood. It is really the best of people that you get to see,” Cook said.

You will have the option to donate whole blood or power red blood. Experts say power red blood leaves the donor feeling better because the donation is only your red blood cells and everything else is returned with saline solution. Cook says while this takes longer it leaves the donor feeling better because you don’t lose any liquid volume.

To register for the even visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

