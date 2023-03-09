Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Broadcaster’s Blood Drive returning to the Shenandoah Valley

The Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
The Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.(kelsley wilkinson)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. To help with this effort the annual Broadcasters Blood Drive is returning to Harrisonburg.

“Twenty-nine thousand units of blood get used every day in the United States in our hospitals. It helps a lot of people and the need is constant. We really appreciate people coming out,” Gunner Cook with The Red Cross explained.

The drive will be on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belk Court in Harrisonburg. Radio personalities will be cycling through the event throughout the day. There will be pizza provided.

“If you come to one of our blood drives, you are bound to see or hear some stories of people that have either receive blood had a love one receive blood. It is really the best of people that you get to see,” Cook said.

You will have the option to donate whole blood or power red blood. Experts say power red blood leaves the donor feeling better because the donation is only your red blood cells and everything else is returned with saline solution. Cook says while this takes longer it leaves the donor feeling better because you don’t lose any liquid volume.

To register for the even visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Crime tape generic
Man dead after pursuit on I-81, officials say
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says a ball python was found in a U-Haul truck on...
Ball python mystery: Why was it in a U-Haul truck in Henrico?
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool down on the way
Harrisonburg Fire department completes retroactive installation of sprinkler systems in two...
Harrisonburg Fire Department installs sprinkler systems at two city fire stations