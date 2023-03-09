Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly with these driver safety tips from the VSP

Draw Your Weather
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and drive drug and alcohol free.(WBAY)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, the Virginia State Police are offering tips to stay safe while celebrating.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, there will be even more opportunities for Virginians to celebrate the beginning of the warmer seasons,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal but, remember, getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate. Driving drunk is a choice - a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive drunk or under the influence of drugs.”

Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:

  • Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
  • Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
  • Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly. Being under the influence can cause a lack of attention to surroundings and put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
  • If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
  • · If you are driving, keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users on the roadways.

