Cool down on the way

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny throughout the day and feeling pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s, lighter wind. Clouds increase in the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cloudy and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Moisture will be limited with this system however, likely light snow in the morning, changing to a wet snow late morning. Then drier air starts to work in for the afternoon. A light rain snow mix then more of a drizzle into the early to mid afternoon. Roads will be wet. Light icing for the higher elevations. High temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40.

The snow, will be for the Alleghenies from Friday through Saturday night. Likely up to a few inches. Turning windy but dry Friday night with gusts 30-40 mph. Cold with lows around 30.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Still windy early with the wind easing some in the afternoon. Breeze calms by sunset. Snow for the Alleghenies. Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly for the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Watching for another system Sunday into Monday. As of now, it looks like night rain/snow is possible. Stay tuned.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy. Staying cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s and breezy. A cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and partly cloudy. A windy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day but chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

