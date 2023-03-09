Handicapped Harrisonburg man without transportation after hit-and-run

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man is raising awareness about hit-and-runs in the city after he has been involved in a few of them, one of which has left him with no way to get around.

“We were at Aldi’s and we came out from the store and somebody slogged the side of the car on the passenger side to the point where the door was falling off, they ran over the ramp, and did extensive damage,” said Dean Boitnott.

Boitnott and people close to him have been the victims of three separate hit-and-run incidents in Harrisonburg since September, the latest of which was the incident in the Aldi parking lot two weeks ago. Boitnott, who has Parkinson’s Disease, had his van and handicap equipment totaled.

“That is my only kind of transportation since I’m wheelchair-bound. Insurance is not wanting to cover it all and we’re pretty much up the creek we have no recourse because nobody filled insurance,” he said.

Because they don’t know who totaled their van the responsibility to pay for a replacement falls on Boitnott and his wife.

“We’ve been given an estimate of close to $30,000 for van replacement if insurance doesn’t cover it and right now the figures they’re popping around are only going to cover a portion of it even if it was just a regular van. It’s $20,000 typically just to put those ramp kits in,” he said.

In addition to the staggering cost, the hit-and-run has caused major problems for Boitnott.

“This is putting us in a financial hardship and a personal hardship, I’ve missed numerous doctors appointments, I’m unable to go to church which is a very big part of my life, I’m unable to get out and do any kind of activity. I’m stuck in the house, housebound, and after COVID I was stuck in the house for two years,” he said.

A few weeks prior to the Aldi hit-and-run Boitnott and his wife were involved in another crash at the intersection of Erikson Avenue and High Street where the driver who hit them fled the scene. While the damage then was not significant, back in September his aide had her car totaled while it was parked in front of his house.

Boitnott said he has talked to a number of other people around Harrisonburg who have also been recent victims of hit-and-runs. According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, there have been 66 reported so far this year. There were 441 in 2022 which was up from 409 in 2021.

Unfortunately, law enforcement officers say that hit-and-runs can be tough to solve.

“I talked to one officer and asked him what’s my chances and he said pretty slim, he said unless it’s on camera or you got a tag number or something like that we don’t have much choice to go on,” said Boitnott.

Boitnott said he hopes that people will realize the damage that hit-and-runs can cause.

“They need to be following the laws of the road. They also need to know that by running they’re only complicating the problem for themselves or other people. They’re also in my case putting a very major hardship on me, it’s not like I can go out and get a regular rental car,” he said.

Boitnott’s aide has started a GoFundMe for him to help raise money to replace the van. You can find it here.

