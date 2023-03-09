Harrisonburg Fire Department installs sprinkler systems at two city fire stations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department recently completed the installation of sprinkler systems at two of the city’s stations.

The 90-day project was completed at station two, located on Pleasant Valley Road, and station three on Lucy Drive.

Chief Matthew Tobia says the $258,000 project was partly funded through FEMA’s ‘Assistance to Firefighters Grant’, a federal program designed to help departments make their communities safer. The FEMA Grant covered $180,000 of the project.

“Fire sprinklers are essentially the same thing as putting a firefighter, on-duty, in the occupancy, in the building 24 hours a day seven days a week. If firefighters never left their quarters it would be the same thing but of course, they go out on calls and provide service,” Tobia said.

Tobia says the reason there were no systems like these already in place in the two buildings, is that during their initial construction, building codes did not require them to be installed.

HFD’s administrative officer Paul Helmuth authored the grant, and HFD’s special projects coordinator Mike Brady has overseen the project from its inception in January to its completion at the beginning of March.

The work of the project was completed by Lantz construction out of Broadway, along with Anne Arundel fire protection company out of Maryland, and Harrisonburg’s public utilities department.

Tobia adds that the stations themselves are not immune from experiencing a fire emergency, because firefighters live in the building and are performing daily tasks like cooking, as city residents do in their own homes. Between 150-200 fires happen at fire stations yearly, causing nearly 2 million dollars in losses.

“This community can’t afford to lose one of its fire stations even temporarily. And so, putting these fire sprinklers in the fire stations is not only safeguarding the lives of the women and men who work here and the fire station itself, but it’s also ensuring community safety so that we can continue to provide service in an uninterrupted way,” Tobia said.

Tobia adds HFD station one on Maryland Avenue was built with a sprinkler system included, while station 4 on Rock Street only has a fire alarm system, but will have sprinklers included in plans for the construction of the station’s new building.

