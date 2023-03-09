JMU baseball smothers VCU 19-5, improves to 8-5 overall

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin and Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball rolled over VCU 19-5 on Wednesday, wrapping up a 10-game homestand that saw the Dukes go 8-2.

Redshirt junior CJ Czerwinski started for the Dukes, tossing six innings while striking out a career-high six batters. Jaylon Lee, a graduate transfer from EMU, along with sophomores Coleman Calabrese and Fenwick Trimble, combined to go 9-for-16 at the plate with a home run, seven runs scored and 10 RBIs.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 4 p.m. as the Dukes take on USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

