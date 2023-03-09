JMU divers wrap up NCAA Zone Championship

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, JMU divers competed in the NCAA Zone Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Five divers represented the Dukes as they competed for spots in the NCAA Diving Championship. James Madison competed in two events, the one-meter board and the three-meter board.

Junior Maddie Yager advanced to the NCAA Zone Finals in the one-meter board, where she placed 13th.

“The more you do the reps and get comfortable with the dives, the less fear you have in the sport,” said Yager. “It’s about getting yourself to do the first rep. The more you do it, the easier it becomes.”

Senior Lindsey Hammar was focused on staying present on the board in her final meet with the purple and gold.

“My main personal goal was to take everything in, knowing that it was going to be my last time with these girls,” said Hammar. “I was just hoping they would all succeed.”

Although the Dukes were not able to advance to the NCAA Diving Championship this year, James Madison will be returning three of the five Zone Qualifying divers next season.

