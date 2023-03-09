JMU Lacrosse player named to Tewaaraton Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Tewaaraton Foundation has named James Madison lacrosse defender Rachel Matey to its first round of Watch List additions, the foundation announced Tuesday afternoon.

This season, the defensive captain leads JMU with 14 ground balls and has also contributed seven caused turnovers and 25 draw controls, and currently ranks seventh in the American Athletic Conference in draw controls (3.6/game) and tied for eighth in ground balls (2.0/game).

She was named Defensive Player of the Week by The American on Feb. 20 after totaling six ground balls, five caused turnovers and nine draw controls across a pair of wins against Virginia Tech and UConn.

Matey joins fellow classmate and defender Mairead Durkin and attacker Isabella Peterson, who were both named to the initial Watch List announced on Feb. 10.

The No. 8 Dukes return to home action on Saturday, March 11 against No. 23 Johns Hopkins.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.