JMU women’s basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In its first season in the Sun Belt, James Madison women’s basketball captured the Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference titles.

After an 81-51 win over Texas State on Sunday, the Dukes are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s where we want to be,” said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. “That was always our goal and that’s where this program should be... on the national scene.”

The Dukes are led by senior Kiki Jefferson, the sixth all-time leading scorer for James Madison. Junior Peyton McDaniel and graduate transfer Caroline Germond have also been integral to the Dukes’ success on and off the court.

“The difference this year is that the players really took it upon themselves,” said O’Regan. “That player-led team put us over the top.”

James Madison will be returning to the NCAA Tournament stage for the first time since 2016 and the thirteenth time in program history.

The Dukes will be hosting a selection show watch party for fans on Sunday at 8 p.m. when JMU will find out its first-round opponent live on ESPN.

