Massanutten Ski Resort plans to reopen skiing next week

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Ski resort is planning to reopen some of the ski slopes next week after being closed because of the warmer weather recently.

The resort had to close the ski slopes because of the weather being too warm for the resort to make snow for the skiers to ski on.

With the temperatures forecasted to drop down again, the resort is planning to open some of the slopes next weekend and hoping to finish out their ski season.

Kenny Hess, the Director of Sports and Safety, said “The goal is to always go to 3rd Sunday in March. Sometimes we make it and sometimes we go beyond. The year we had to shut down but are planning to make some snow and reopen next weekend.”

Hess said that the resort will not have all the lifts open next weekend, but are looking to have at least three lifts open.

”We’re still making snow, we’re still not giving up on ski season. We are hoping to go out with a bang” Hess said.

