Mount Crawford completes North River boat launch

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has completed construction of its first-ever boat launch on the North River with the access point directly behind the town municipal building. The project had been in the works since 2020 and was built without using a dollar of the town’s money.

“Initially when the property was purchased the riverfront was there as well so we thought it would be a really nice place to give the town access to the river for more outdoor recreation,” said Mount Crawford Town Manager Libby Clark.

The project was completely funded through two grants. The town received a $220,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Support to Partners – Shenandoah River Watershed Program.

The program aims to improve or create public access along the South River, South Fork Shenandoah River, North Fork Shenandoah River, Mainstem Shenandoah River, or their tributaries. The town also received a $50,000 tourism grant from Rockingham County last summer.

“I think it’ll be really nice for the citizens of the town as well as of the county and outside visitors as well just to know that there’s a public access to the river, more outdoor recreation, and that the town is working to build more functionality for the community,” said Clark.

Clark said that people in the town have been excited about the idea of the new boat launch.

“We’ve had a lot of positive reactions from the folks in the town as well as people outside of the town that want to do fishing, do some outdoor recreation, and just get out in the community more,” she said.

The town will hold a dedication for the boat launch on Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.