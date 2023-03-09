Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approve rezoning for new development

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday to hear from the public on a rezoning application.

The applicants were looking to rezone 4.43 acres of land along Spotswood Trail from General Agricultural to Planned Multi-Family for the Ridgeview Development.

After standing before the Rockingham County Planning Commission, the development was requested for approval last month.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, one person who grew up near the land spoke in favor of the rezoning. No one spoke in opposition.

Ridgeview Development would bring at most 57 townhomes to the county.

Chairman Dewey Ritchie did question the projected number of kids that would be added to the schools as a result of the development. Right now, the application states that only 15 total students would be added to the area’s public schools.

Ritchie said he thinks there will be more, which is something they need to be mindful of with future development.

The rezoning request was approved unanimously.

