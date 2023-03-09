Draw Your Weather
Security camera catches coyotes attacking couple’s dog in front yard

A dog in Iowa is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a pair of coyotes. (Source: KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) – A couple in Iowa and their beloved pet had a very close call last week.

They say their small dog is lucky to be alive after it was attacked in the yard by two coyotes.

The owner of Bear the dog, Sue Usher, said they had let him out to go to the bathroom as part of their normal routine.

But, shortly after, she and her husband found the 6-year-old bichon frise and Shih Tzu mix at the front door.

“He was covered in blood,” Usher said.

When she watched the security video to see what happened to the dog, she said their camera showed two coyotes attacking him.

“There was one coyote that came from the front and one coyote that came from the back, and they grabbed him by the neck and pulled him across the yard,” Usher said.

Usher is happy Bear was able to escape the attack and survive.

“He had several places in his neck that he was bitten and bites all over him and he has stitches in several places,” she said.

Bear’s owner said the vet told her it was a miracle he is still breathing, adding his recovery will take some time.

“He [Bear] was in so much pain and a lot of shock,” Usher said. “He goes outside and kind of looks around. He’s just so afraid to go out there now.”

Usher said they have invisible fencing to keep Bear in the yard, but it doesn’t keep coyotes out.

She said they are now considering building a fence. She said she hopes others will learn from the attack about how they can protect their small pets from wildlife.

“We just want to make sure people are aware and not to let their dogs out in Waukee,” she said.

