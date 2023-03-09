Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Crime tape generic
Man dead after pursuit on I-81, officials say
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool down on the way
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during...
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
Massanutten Ski Resort plans to reopen skiing next week
Massanutten Ski Resort plans to reopen skiing next week
Mount Crawford completes North River boat launch 6pm
Mount Crawford completes North River boat launch 6pm