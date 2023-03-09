Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind shifting to one school mascot

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind has made the decision to shift away from two mascots, to one school mascot.

Previously, the school had two different mascots representing the two different departments. The Department for the Blind mascot was the chief, which was seen as offensive to some and the school decided to change it.

In addition to getting rid of the chief as the mascot. the school decided the change the Department for the Deaf mascot, the cardinal, and create one mascot for the whole school.

Pat Trice, the Superintendent, said ”We are much more inclusive, our students interact across departments. across sports, across activities.”

Trice said that this change will unify the school and be more inclusive.

“I have been facilitating and talking about one school and equal value and inclusiveness, and now ten years later we are at this point where the time is right and we need to move forward with that” said Trice.

Deaf and Blind alumni who are upset about this change came out to the Board of Visitors meeting to express their frustration over the change, and talked about how the school impacted their lives.

One alumni who took the floor said ”I was able to play basketball and volleyball, and be involved. That was what the Cardinals brought to me. I was able to finally engage with my community on a different level.”

Another speaker said “We are the only one that have the cardinal. we got several that have lions and there are other who have shared or have the same mascots. we are unique across America, I think it’s a beautiful mascot.”

