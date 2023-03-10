Airsoft gun found at Kate Collins Middle School, WPS says

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An airsoft gun was reportedly discovered at Kate Collins Middle School earlier today, according to Waynesboro Public Schools. (WPS)

WPS said in a Facebook post, that a student told the school administration that another student had a firearm. Immediately, the school administration found the student and conducted a search. At the same time, the Waynesboro Police Department was contacted. WPS says that the school administration with the assistance of the police department determined that the student had an airsoft gun.

Upon completion of a threat assessment, it was determined that students and staff were never in danger.

