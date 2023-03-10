Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Habitat for Humanity to add more solar-powered homes

Newly built Habitat homes are going solar.
Newly built Habitat homes are going solar.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Habitat for Humanity (H4H) homes are going solar.

According to a press release, the American Institute for Architects donated $500,000 toward the project and H4H officials said Central Valley H4H in Harrisonburg is leading the way.

“They’ve done a number of solar panels, and they’ve had a good experience with it,” Executive Director for H4H Virginia Overton McGehee said.

In Friendly City, H4H is partnering with GiveSolar to put solar systems on Habitat homes built within the next two years.

“We’ll put the solar panels on the roof and the solar panels rest on metal rails that attach to the roof trusses,” Director at GiveSolar Jeff Heie.

Experts say solar systems lower carbon footprints and help families save money.

“In recent years, the cost of electricity has gone up by I think 30% locally and for low-income families, that’s a pretty heavy burden to bear,” Heie said.

“On average, this is going to save those hardworking, low-income families $60 a month and the savings will increase because electricity prices increase,” McGehee said. “For example, if electricity only rose 2% a year these panels should save the family on average $27,000 in the first 25 years.”

Heie said the benefits can even run deeper than that.

“For families who maybe don’t have access to generational wealth, this is a way for them to build generational wealth and that can get passed down,” he said.

As of now, McGehee said only newly-built Habitat homes will be solar-powered, but he hopes this project and the Inflation Reduction Act will open doors to more funding for solar projects on previously built Habitat homes as well.

Heie hopes the perspective surrounding solar systems will change.

“One of the things we’re trying to prove with this project is that solar is for anyone, not just in that upper-income bracket,” he said.

Across Virginia and Washington DC, 39 other H4H affiliates will be working on similar projects.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Crime tape generic
Man dead after pursuit on I-81, officials say
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

Staunton City Council get presentation of state of homelessness and resources
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to a read aloud tour
This year there have been record numbers of participation in the food drive.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds school food drive
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool down on the way