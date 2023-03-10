Limited moisture Friday

FRIDAY: A cloudy and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Moisture will be limited with this system however, light chilly rain this morning with any wintry mix mainly for the mountains. A light rain and then more of a drizzle into the early to mid afternoon. Still a mix with light snow for higher elevations in West Virginia. Light icing on elevations above 2,500′ including the Blue Ridge. Roads will be wet. Reduced visibility for the mountains. Temperatures won’t move much with highs in the low 40s. Drying out late afternoon into the evening and turning windy. Some slick roads for the mountains.

The snow, will be for the Alleghenies from Friday through Saturday night, trace-2″. Turning windy but dry Friday night with gusts 20-40 mph. Cold with lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Still windy and cold. Feeling like the 30s. Snow for the Alleghenies and a few flurries elsewhere. Highs in the low to mid 40s but feeling cooler. Gusts at times 20-35 mph. The wind decreases some in the afternoon and eases by sunset.

Partial clearing in the evening. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy. Rain and snow showers scattered for most of the day. There is still uncertainty with this system but any accumulation if any, looks minimal. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and cloudy. Partly sunny for the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s and turning breezy. A cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly sunny, windy and chilly for the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Feeling cooler with the wind. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day, windy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and plenty of sun. Sunny and cool with highs around 50. A cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

