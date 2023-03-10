Memorial run for “Dynamic Duo” returns for a second year

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” Jefferson are still remembered for their actions on February 1, 2022. A Saturday run and ride is happening to honor a brave pair who did everything they could to protect and serve.

The memorial run goes for fifteen miles and is estimated to take three hours to finish.

“It’s a winding snake route from Grottoes to Bridgewater and we have people on their front yards, some with American flags, and a few folks had a water and break station for us and that was greatly appreciated as well,” Dynamic Duo Run and Ride Organizer Michael Betts said.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will lead at the starting line, but people can join along the way.

The officers were known as the dynamic duo for their dedication and friendship. The goal is to never forget what happened but appreciate what did not take place.

“Bridgewater College could be one of those institutions that had a tragic, horrible killing of numerous students but that didn’t take place ‘cause John and JJ gave the ultimate sacrifice to make sure it didn’t happen,” Betts said.

Betts is inviting as many runners and bike riders at 9 a.m. The Dynamic Duo Run and Ride will happen no matter the weather or number of people along for the trip.

This is considered a non-event so anyone can attend to lift up Painter and Jefferson.

