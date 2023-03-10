Mount Jackson Town Council to consider solar project

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Mount Jackson Town Council will consider another proposed solar project in the town at its meeting Tuesday night. A developer is seeking a special use permit to build 13,000 solar panels on 24 acres of a 40-acre property off Hawkins Road near Interstate 81.

“In scale to ones we’ve done in the past it’s not extremely large but it does take up a significant portion of the property,” said Erick Moore, Director of Planning and Development for the town of Mount Jackson.

The town’s planning commission recommended the denial of the request earlier this week. The developer has requested a 30-day extension of the consideration of the project from the town council to address the concerns of the planning commission. The primary concern is that the land could be housed for housing.

“Our future land use and our future growth boundary indicate that in the future these areas are suited for residential housing and the town desperately does need residential housing, it’s at critically low levels at this time,” said Moore.

Moore said that the town’s primary need is housing that will appeal to its oldest and youngest residents.

“Seniors want easily affordable housing and young folks graduating from high school, they don’t want a single-family house but they want nice townhouses and apartments. Those are the housing needs that our residents and future residents are looking for,” he said.

Another major concern of the planning commission is the project’s location and the zoning ordinance design standards for solar projects in the town. It is located right next to the old Norfolk Southern Rail Corridor that could one day become the Shenandoah Rail Trail.

“It says that the solar fields shall not be located near recreational areas which the future rail trail system is going to be recreation, as well as residential houses, and even right now there are houses in the proximity of the project,” said Moore.

The Mount Jackson Town Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to decide whether to grant the extension or deny the request.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.