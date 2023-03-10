Draw Your Weather
Proposed Dairy Pride Act wants FDA to enforce dairy guidelines

Dairy Pride Act wants FDA to enforce its definition of what a dairy product is.
glass of milk
glass of milk(wvir)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A proposed bill in Congress called the Dairy Pride Act wants the FDA to reinforce its definition of what a dairy product is.

Dairy farmers have strict standards they have to abide by that other plant-based alternatives like Oat Milk and Almond milk do not. If this bill passes it would not allow products made from nuts, plants, or algae to be labeled with dairy terms like milk, yogurt, and cheese.

Eric Paulson, with the VA State Dairymen’s Association, said ”we have very strict standards. It is tested. We are one of the most regulated industries. Milk is one of those things, it is the first thing we feed our children when they are young and so people are sensitive and want to me sure that they are getting is safe healthy nutritious product.”

Paulson said that they do not want the FDA to create new standards. They want them to enforce the existing ones in place.

