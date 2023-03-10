Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning safety while hiking

An insane lightning strike from Hardy County last summer.
An insane lightning strike from Hardy County last summer.(Debbie Parker)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - All thunderstorms have lightning and we have many thunderstorms every year. Lightning deaths have been on the decline but even surviving lightning can have a lasting effect.

Florida saw the most lightning strikes in 2022
Florida saw the most lightning strikes in 2022(Vaisala)

Severe and non-severe thunderstorms are very common in our area. These happen during the warmer months of the year when many people are outside. A very common outdoor activity in our area is hiking. Storms can pop up and develop rather quickly, so what should I do if I get caught up in a storm while hiking?

“Definitely want to avoid elevated areas. Don’t go near rocky outcrops or cliffs. Those are bad spots. Even isolated trees. You want to go to the lower bushes if you can. You’re less likely to get hit by lightning there,” said Allysah Fox of Shenandoah National Park.

Fox also said if you are in a group, spread out.

“If you are in a group, you want to separate because if lightning strikes the ground, you are less likely to injure a lot more people if you are spread out,” said Fox.

There are also some other simple maneuvers you’d want to do.

“Never lay flat on the ground you know. You want to make sure since lightning is conducted very well into the ground, don’t lay flat,” Fox said.

The best thing you can do is get to a structure or vehicle as fast as you can.

Fox said in Shenandoah National Park, they very rarely have these issues.

“Our visitors are usually very prepared when they come here. So luckily they are taking all those preventative measures. They are looking at the weather and they are coming up with contingency plans,” Fox said.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LIGHTNING

Do you know how hot lightning is? Myths and facts on lightning explained.

Learn some of the dangers and facts about lightning

Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Hear from one local man who was struck by lightning

Lightning strikes can happen anywhere at any time, even if it doesn't look stormy outside.

Lightning strikes while Penny Edwards snaps a photo looking toward Cross Keys Vineyard

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: WHSV’s Total Sports: March Madness preview
glass of milk
Proposed Dairy Pride Act wants FDA to enforce dairy guidelines
The goal is to never forget what happened but appreciate what did not take place.
Memorial run for “Dynamic Duo” returns for a second year
Medical Generic
VDH monitoring spread of illness after outbreak in Hampton Roads
The Mount Jackson Town Council will weigh another proposed solar project in the town at its...
Mount Jackson Town Council to consider solar project