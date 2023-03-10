Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

‘This is a dream.’ Woman shocked to win first $1M prize in new lottery game

Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.
Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the first $1 million top prize in a new lottery scratch-off game.

“This is a dream,” said Wendy Hester, of Leland. “We can finally get our home.”

Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Something just told me to buy it, so I did,” she said. “It was just meant to be, I think.”

Hester decided to take the lump-sum payment of $600,000, which was ultimately $427,503 after federal tax withholdings.

In addition to a new home, Hester hopes to use the winnings to pay off her car.

“This is a godsend,” she said. “We really needed this.”

The VIP Platinum game debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Spotswood High School | Credit: WHSV
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday
FILE - A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here