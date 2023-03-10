VDH monitoring spread of illness after outbreak in Hampton Roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is monitoring the spread of Meningococcal disease that recently had an outbreak in the Hampton Roads region that left 3 dead.

Meningococcal Disease is an illness caused by a bacteria called Neisseria Meningitidis that can develop as an invasive infection. This is most commonly seen as meningitis and sepsis.

The Virginia Department of Health says that there is no way to predict if this will spread to other parts of the state, but they are monitoring the outbreak in Hampton Roads and the cases nationally.

Meredith Robinson, with the Virginia Department of Heath said “Its spread through oral secretions. So one of the best ways to prevent transmission is to practice good hand hygiene and avoid sharing personal items that could transmit saliva”.

Robinson said that is it not spread through breathing the air of someone who is sick or casual contact.

Some symptoms of Meningitis are headaches, sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, and sudden fever. Some symptoms for a bloodstream infection are fever, nausea, vomiting, chills, and diarrhea.

The type of Meningococcal Disease that caused the outbreak was type Y. The Meningococcal Conjugate vaccine is for types A, C, W, and Y. This vaccine is required in Virginia for children entering 7th and 12th grade.

A majority of people exposed to the bacteria do not become sick, however if you start feeling symptoms it’s best to not delay seeking medical care.

