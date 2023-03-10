Woodstock chainsaw artist taking his talents on journey across the U.S.

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodstock is preparing to take his unique talents on the road for a tour across America. Glenn Richardson is a chainsaw artist who carves portraits and sculptures out of wood.

Beginning in May, Richardson will travel along the Route of Lewis and Clark making 19 stops along the way. He’s calling it the American Chainsaw Portrait Revival.

“I am going on this journey in a way to rediscover America and redefine America in kind of this patriotic way, and also redefining patriotism. Because I think patriotism has been stolen and not treated very well. There’s a lot of patriotism that goes unrecognized,” said Richardson.

Richardson has carved chainsaw portraits since 2016 and has done so at festivals like Burning Man. On May 27, he’ll be in Charlottesville for the first of 19 stops across the country.

“It’s not part of the official Lewis and Clark expedition but since that was the home of Thomas Jefferson and it was his brainchild, and it’s here in Virginia I thought it was very important,” said Richardson. “Then I go from there to Harper’s Ferry, the historical connections are really interesting, then to Pittsburgh, then down the Ohio River Valley, Ohio River to the Mississippi, up the Missouri, across the country to the Pacific Ocean.”

At each of the stops, Richardson will carve people’s portraits to tell the story of America.

“I will be trading these portraits for your story. You get your portrait, I get your story, and I share the image of your portrait and your story with the outside world,” he said. “It might not be your life history, it might just be a funny story that you know but all of this is about creating a portrait that’s beyond just this piece of wood. I’ve had many people get very emotional.”

Richardson is outfitting an old school bus for his travels and hopes to reach the Pacific Ocean in October. He’ll document his journey in a video blog and look to connect people and history across the country.

“Kind of in a way trying to revive a little more positivity in the American spirit. We’re a very divided country right now and with what I do with the chainsaw portrait carving, it’s all about seeing someone, acknowledging someone, and 99% of the time this is someone I’ve never met before,” he said.

Richardson can carve a portrait in roughly 17 minutes before putting on the finishing touches. He said that the journey and the portraits are all about honoring people.

“My personal feeling is that we don’t know our own history. We all have historic connections into this country, no matter how deep or how shallow, but it’s all important and all worthwhile, we’re all here and we need to get along and start talking to each other,” he said.

As he visits each location Richardson will also be doing a deep dive into the history of the area and the nation.

“We’ll be telling some very well-known history but also some uncomfortable history. Most people have never heard of the Battle of Big Hole, or know what Pompey’s Pillar is. These are all areas that are not going to be too far out from where I’m going,” he said.

