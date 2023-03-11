Draw Your Weather
Dayton’s new three million dollar water system shows improved production

The former system served its time of two decades, but it was not able to accommodate needs throughout the town and had a few maintenance issues.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton is getting its money’s worth of the new three-million-dollar water processing system at the public works department plant.

The upgrades were made to meet the needs of locals and businesses. The former system served its time of two decades, but it was not able to accommodate needs throughout the town and had a few maintenance issues.

Improvements in the horsepower and the raw water tank help keep water production from going dry.

“Each skid being able to do about 1200 gallons per minute, which is more than we were putting out, almost, with three skids in our old facility,” Town of Dayton Lead Water Plant Operator Jennifer Reppe said.

Dayton’s new water system puts out 3 million gallons of water every day. The new technology keeps the clear well fuller during the week, improving water pressure.

