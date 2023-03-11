Draw Your Weather
Student arrested for reportedly bringing airsoft gun to Kate Collins Middle School

Police Lights
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) says they have arrested a student at Kate Collins Middle School for allegedly bringing an airsoft gun to school.

The WPD posted a release to their Facebook page detailing the incident.

The WPD says Kate Collins Middle School administrative staff notified the WPD that a student reported another student had a firearm. The school administration conducted a search for the student and weapon.

The school administration and the officer determined that the student had an airsoft weapon, and as a result of the investigation, the student was subsequently arrested without incident and charged with the following alleged offense, according to the WPD:

§18.2-282 Pointing, Holding, or brandishing a firearm, air or gas operated weapon, or object similar on School Property. It is a class 6 felony.

The juvenile reportedly went to the Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a hearing. Because of the age, the juvenile’s identity will not be released, the WPD says.

