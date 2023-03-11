Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses education in town hall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed a national audience Thursday night during a live town hall focused on education.

He discussed a range of topics from history class to his transgender model policies.

Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 ended the use of “inherently divisive concepts,” including critical race theory. Youngkin ordered a review of an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course. He talked about that decision Thursday night.

“I just asked our Department of Education to do exactly what Executive Order 1 asks us to do on all of our curriculum. I have no reason to believe, given the changes that I know have been made to the course, that it won’t be a fine course for Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin fielded questions on curriculum and on his policies for outside the classroom. A student from Arlington, Niko, a transgender man, questioned him about his Transgender Model Policies.

“Governor Youngkin, your transgender model policies would require that students play on the sports teams and use the restrooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. Look at me. I am a transgender man. Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?” Niko asked.

Youngkin emphasized family in his answer.

“I believe first, when parents are engaged with their children, you can make good decisions together, and I met your dad, and I’m glad that you’re here together. What’s most important is that we try very hard to accommodate students. That’s why I have said many, many times... we just need extra bathrooms in schools. We need gender neutral bathrooms and so people can use the bathroom that they in fact are comfortable with,” Youngkin said.

His focused stayed on family as he talked about violence in schools, referencing the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. He said Virginia has some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

“It’s not laws that keep us safe, it’s the behavior of people that we need to make sure that we are paying attention to. Parents have a responsibility to keep guns out of their young children’s hands and they need to be held accountable for that and on top of that coming out of the pandemic, we have an extraordinary behavioral health crisis across the commonwealth and across the nation,” he said.

