Wintry weather for Sunday

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Increasing clouds heading into the overnight and turning very cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Dry for most of the morning, as a wet snow arrives around 10/11am. A steady period of snow for the late morning into the early afternoon. By the late afternoon, rain will begin to mix in with the snow and precipitation will lighten up. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day. Because temperatures will be above freezing, roads will mostly stay wet but there will be slick spots above 2,000 feet where snow will continue into the late afternoon and into the evening.

In terms of snowfall, it will not be much. For areas below 2,000 feet, 0-1″ of wet snow is expected mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Augusta and western Rockingham counties will be close to the 1″ mark, but again roads stay wet. Above 2,000 feet such as the Allegheny Mountains, Shenandoah Mountain, and Blue Ridge Mountains is where we will see 1-3″ of snow and slick roads.

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers to start the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. A light rain/snow mix will continue across the area at times throughout the evening. Most precipitation will be out by midnight with the exception of a lingering rain or snow shower. Snow showers will continue overnight across the Allegheny Mountains and even other portions of the viewing area west of Rt. 220. Mountains roads likely stay slick. A cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible very early. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning breezy by the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere in our West Virginia locations. A chilly and breezy evening under partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back into the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight, remaining breezy, and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere in West Virginia.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very windy. Feeling very cold as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s, feeling like the 20s with the wind. Gusty winds throughout the day, gusting up to 40 mph for most of us, 45-60 mph across higher ridges and mountains. Snow showers continuing across the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere for the rest of our West Virginia locations. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s and remaining windy. Windy into the overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s, feeling like the teens at times. Snow showers continuing across the Allegheny Mountains with snow flurries elsewhere in West Virginia. An additional trace to 2 inches of snow through Tuesday night across the Allegheny Mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mainly sunny throughout the day and still windy. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, feeling like the 30s throughout the day. Winds gusting 25-35 mph at times. Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s as the wind dies down. Increasing clouds for the overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Plenty of clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy and mild throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

