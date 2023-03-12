Input pours in for Shenandoah Rail Trail design

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Conversations are underway with Norfolk Southern for an unused rail corridor between Broadway and Front Royal to turn it into a multi-use trail where people can walk, jog, and ride bikes, according to the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. The Shenandoah Rail Trail idea has been off the ground and in the works since 2018.

The rail corridor is 48.5 miles long and the trail has reportedly not been in full use since 1990.

Since nothing is set in stone, these public input meetings happen to find out what the public would like to see.

Connections between the towns are seen as both an amenity and an appeal by supporters, but people want to make sure that pedestrians are being prioritized.

“Some of our bridges are very high. 115 feet high is the highest bridge, and we need to make them safe. If you happen to fall off your bicycle, crossing one of our bridges, you’re gonna fall on the bridge, not over the railing,” Project Director Don Hindman said.

The design is already seen as feasible as funding from the state has been set aside for engineering and purchasing the corridor.

Discussion of the Shenandoah Rail Trail is far from done because, according to Timberville’s town manager, fixing the design is easier in the planning phase than during the active construction. Six more meetings are scheduled for people of the public to look at maps, photos, and examples from other trails, and representatives from the towns and Shenandoah Rail Trail will be available to address questions and provide local context:

Town of Edinburg (RSVP via Facebook)

Monday, March 13, 6:30pm (snow date: March 20)

Edinburg Fire Hall, 200 Stoney Creek Blvd, Edinburg, VA 22824

Town of Strasburg (RSVP via Facebook)

Thursday, March 16, 6:30pm

Strasburg High School Cafeteria, 250 Ram Dr, Strasburg, VA 22657

Town of Front Royal (RSVP via Facebook)

Thursday, March 23, 7:00pm

Samuels Public Library, 330 E Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630

Virtual Meeting (Zoom)

Tuesday, April 4, 7:00pm Registration needed

Town of Woodstock (RSVP via Facebook)

Thursday, April 6, 6:00pm

Town Hall Council Chambers, 35 N Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664

Town of Toms Brook (RSVP via Facebook)

Monday, April 10, 7:00pm

Toms Brook Firehall, 3342 S Main St, Toms Brook, VA 22660

