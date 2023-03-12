Draw Your Weather
Local woman victim of robbery at Target; suspect arrested

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City officials said a man was arrested on Saturday after a robbery at Target.

According to a statement to WHSV, officials said a woman reported the incident around 8:30 p.m. Friday night from her home.

In the statement, the victim said she got into her car after shopping at Target when the suspect appeared at her driver side door. The victim said he had a handgun and demanded money, so she gave him cash and was able to drive away safely.

Due to the time delay between the incident and the police’s arrival, official said the suspect was not at the location when police got there, but they were able to identity the suspect through surveillance video.

Police arrested 30-year-old, Tyler Martin. Detectives were unable to confirm that a weapon was used. They said Martin was charged with one count of robbery.

