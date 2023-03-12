Page County batting cage officially built — ready to play ball

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Softball season is ready for the first pitch in Page County as a new batting cage is officially in working condition. What started with a vision and base of supporters grew with more fans, wanting to help bring it to life.

Nonprofit OneOfUs.Care committed to this project in honor of legendary Page County softball coach Alan Knight and the many players he mentors year after year.

The batting cage is already ahead of the game with its lights, and volunteers say this addition is a grand slam.

“We couldn’t wait to finally get a daughter who would be willing to play up here at the Page County High School, and this is such a great leap forward. Future plans for this, upon great volunteers and more charity, this facility can only get larger and accommodate so much more,” Volunteer and softball dad Ernie Lucas said.

Coach Knight has won at least a thousand softball games in his coaching career. The cage is to enhance the legacy of the softball program at PCHS.

The batting cage is ready for use at any time and in any weather but is only in its first full phase. OneOfUs.Care Co-Founder Jerry Carter says turning it into a fully indoor batting cage will happen later.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.