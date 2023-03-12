Chilly start to the week

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold overnight with snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mountain roads will likely remain slick throughout the night.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning breezy by the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains. A chilly and breezy evening under partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back into the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight, remaining breezy, and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere in West Virginia.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very windy. Feeling very cold as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s, feeling like the 20s with the wind. Gusty winds throughout the day, gusting up to 45 mph for most of us, 45-55 mph across higher ridges and mountains. Snow showers continuing across the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere for the rest of our West Virginia locations. Partly cloudy for the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s and remaining windy. Windy into the overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s, feeling like the teens at times. Snow showers continuing across the Allegheny Mountains. An additional trace to 3 inches of snow through Tuesday night across the Allegheny Mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mainly sunny throughout the day and still windy. Very chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, feeling like the 30s throughout the day. Winds gusting 30-45 mph at times. Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s as the wind dies down. Increasing clouds for the overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, mild, and not breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Plenty of clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and turning breezy throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cloudy but pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy overnight with a few passing showers. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Adding more sunshine for the afternoon, cool, and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

