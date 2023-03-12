Draw Your Weather
Virginia earns No. 4 seed, to play Furman in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Cavaliers will face the Paladins in Orlando on Thursday.
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) gestures after making a 3-point basket against Clemson...
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) gestures after making a 3-point basket against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia men’s basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday and will face 13-seed Furman in the First Round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The Cavaliers fell to Duke in Saturday’s ACC Tournament Championship in Greensboro, but at 25-7 overall, they did enough to earn a 4 seed in the Big Dance.

Furman won the SoCon Championship, beating Chattanooga in the finals last Monday.

The Paladins are 27-7 and lost their only other matchup against an ACC team, 92-73 at NC State in December.

The winner of Virginia and Furman will face the winner of San Diego State and Charleston on Saturday in Orlando.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama likely awaits whoever wins that matchup in the Sweet 16 in Louisville.

Click here to view the full NCAA Tournament bracket.

