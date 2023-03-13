Apples and peaches still set to bloom amid warmer winter

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Apples and peaches are growing even under different weather patterns. According to Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse, some temperature trends have been topsy-turvy where it was almost a concern.

“The big thing was early in February when we had those few weeks that were really warm that rushed things along. Now that it’s starting to cool back off, it’s slowing them down so we’re looking okay right now.” Orchard Wholesale Manager Ben Showalter said.

Showalter says the cold air is good for the apples to grow the right way now, while it is still, technically, wintertime. Frosty snow days have an effect on the fruit, but there is not much harm until the buds start forming.

“When they get into green tip and pink, starting to bloom, if we get a hard frost or anything below 29-28 degrees, it could be devastating to the apple crop,” Showalter said.

Apples typically bloom in April or early May, while peaches take all summer to ripen. The main thing that would change this trajectory is a cold snap, according to Showalter.

Most farmers want consistent heat no earlier than April. At this rate, things are blossoming for a plentiful harvest.

