Augusta Jeep Club finds ways to give back to local community

Augusta Jeep Club looks for ways to pay it forward and help people in the community.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Jeep Club is all about paying it forward and helping community members in a time of need.

Jaime Ashby, the co-founder of Augusta Jeep Club, knows how valuable community support can be.

In 2015, she got a kidney transplant and found that anti-rejection medication wouldn’t work for her. As a result, she started a mild-form of chemotherapy, which she still does once a month.

In 2020, Ashby said she had a life-threatening colon surgery. Through it all, the community was there for her.

“The community rallied around me, raised money to help pay for the medication, gas costs, time that I was off work,” Ashby explained. “It was overwhelming. People reached out that I didn’t even know, other people who’ve gone through similar circumstances... The generosity in our community is amazing.”

Ashby said she knew she would never be able to actually repay those who supported her, so she decided to pay it forward.

With the help of a long-time friend, Tammy Moone, the Augusta Jeep Club was started.

“When she had to have her transplant, I was one of the prospects in the beginning of that. So, that made me want to help her out even more,” Moone said.

“We started planning Jeep runs. We go places, like West Virginia, different parks, the Parkway. We take a lot of different areas, and people come together and give,” Ashby said.

Since 2019, the group has grown to more than 800 members all of whom want to lend a hand to those who need it most.

“Sometimes people don’t have anyone, and their community is all they do have. So, I really think it’s important to help out and let people know you care,” Moone said.

The Jeep Club has rallied around several organizations and people over the years with all different types of events and donations.

AJC has helped the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, Hope’s Legacy, Risen Ridge Ministries, Mason’s Toy Box, and people in the area with medical needs. The group also took donations of Thanksgiving meal boxes to help three families in the area, they hosted a birthday parade for a local war veteran who turned 98 years old, and they dropped off candy for a young boy with cancer who couldn’t go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

There are many more fundraisers in the works as well.

“We’re going to do Baked Back the Blue for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. We’ll be meeting in Staunton March 18 and traveling to the Government Center and meet the Sheriff, provide some snacks to say we appreciate everything you’ve done,” Ashby said.

On April 8, AJC will be at United Tire in Stuarts Draft collecting donations for Sophia Howdyshell, a little girl who’s been diagnosed with Septo-Opotic Displaysia, which causes vision impairment.

“I really hope that we continue to get members and continue to put the word out there and get the community involved and get them to help us help them because we’re always willing to help anyone,” Moone said.

Anyone who would like to be a part of Augusta Jeep Club or contribute to their mission of giving back can join the group on Facebook. You can also email Jaime Ashby at rmjashby2@verizon.net or Tammy Moone at tmoone75@gmail.com

