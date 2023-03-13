Draw Your Weather
Catch the Moon with Saturn this week up in the sky

The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn before sunrise Sunday morning.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A quiet week in the sky but Saturn becomes visible for longer and will be hanging out with the Moon this week. Also, by the end of the week, we will have more daylight versus nighttime!

THE MOON AND SATURN

Before sunrise on Sunday morning, the very old thin crescent moon will be a palm’s width to the lower right of Saturn. This will be in the east-southeastern sky with the best viewing time starting at 6:30 am. There will only be about 50 minutes to view it before sunrise. You’ll need an unobstructed horizon to be able to see the duo well. Be sure to turn away cameras, binoculars, and telescopes before the sun rises.

Sunday morning, the Moon will be just to the bottom right of Saturn.
GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 18 minutes of daylight. By March 20th, we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight and 11 hours and 52 minutes of nighttime. On Friday, we pass 12 hours of daylight meaning there will be more daylight versus nighttime for the first time since late September of last year! Sunrises will move from 7:30 am to 7:19 am while sunsets move from 7:20 pm to 7:27 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Mar 137:30 am7:20 pm11 hrs, 50 mins
Mar 147:28 am7:21 pm11 hrs, 53 mins
Mar 157:27 am7:22 pm11 hrs, 55 mins
Mar 167:25 am7:23 pm11 hrs, 58 mins
Mar 177:23 am7:24 pm12 hrs, 1 min
Mar 187:22 am7:25 pm12 hrs, 3 mins
Mar 197:20 am7:26 pm12 hrs, 6 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Wed Mar 15, 8:34 pm5 min56°10° above SW32° above ENE
Fri Mar 17, 8:36 pm6 min45°10° above WSW13° above NE
A good oppourtunity to view the ISS will be Wednesday evening.
NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonMarch 14th, 10:08 pm
New MoonMarch 21st, 1:23 pm
First Quarter MoonMarch 28th, 10:32 pm
Full MoonApril 6th, 12:34 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets after 10 pm in the west

Mars: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 3 am

Jupiter: In the western sky at sunset, limited viewing, around 9 pm in the west

Saturn: Not in sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 6:30 am in the east-southeastern sky

