Catch the Moon with Saturn this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - A quiet week in the sky but Saturn becomes visible for longer and will be hanging out with the Moon this week. Also, by the end of the week, we will have more daylight versus nighttime!

THE MOON AND SATURN

Before sunrise on Sunday morning, the very old thin crescent moon will be a palm’s width to the lower right of Saturn. This will be in the east-southeastern sky with the best viewing time starting at 6:30 am. There will only be about 50 minutes to view it before sunrise. You’ll need an unobstructed horizon to be able to see the duo well. Be sure to turn away cameras, binoculars, and telescopes before the sun rises.

Sunday morning, the Moon will be just to the bottom right of Saturn. (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 18 minutes of daylight. By March 20th, we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight and 11 hours and 52 minutes of nighttime. On Friday, we pass 12 hours of daylight meaning there will be more daylight versus nighttime for the first time since late September of last year! Sunrises will move from 7:30 am to 7:19 am while sunsets move from 7:20 pm to 7:27 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Mar 13 7:30 am 7:20 pm 11 hrs, 50 mins Mar 14 7:28 am 7:21 pm 11 hrs, 53 mins Mar 15 7:27 am 7:22 pm 11 hrs, 55 mins Mar 16 7:25 am 7:23 pm 11 hrs, 58 mins Mar 17 7:23 am 7:24 pm 12 hrs, 1 min Mar 18 7:22 am 7:25 pm 12 hrs, 3 mins Mar 19 7:20 am 7:26 pm 12 hrs, 6 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wed Mar 15, 8:34 pm 5 min 56° 10° above SW 32° above ENE Fri Mar 17, 8:36 pm 6 min 45° 10° above WSW 13° above NE

A good oppourtunity to view the ISS will be Wednesday evening. (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon March 14th, 10:08 pm New Moon March 21st, 1:23 pm First Quarter Moon March 28th, 10:32 pm Full Moon April 6th, 12:34 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets after 10 pm in the west

Mars: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 3 am

Jupiter: In the western sky at sunset, limited viewing, around 9 pm in the west

Saturn: Not in sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 6:30 am in the east-southeastern sky

