Dayton looks to change requirements for new subdivisions

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Dayton’s Town Council and Planning Commission held a joint public hearing on proposed amendments to the town’s subdivision and zoning ordinances.

The changes would set guidelines for any future subdivisions that are built in the town when it comes to sidewalks, driveways, and storm-water management. The changes would require sidewalks to be installed on both sides of the road and driveways to be made of concrete, asphalt, or permeable pavers.

It also sets guidelines for who handles storm-water maintenance in subdivisions.

“We would like to see that it transfers into a property owners association. So this ordinance will require that at 75% of the build-out of the lots within the development, the storm-water maintenance facility would be turned over to an HOA-type situation,” said Christa Hall, Dayton’s Community Development Coordinator.

Hall said that the changes will help the town maintain a consistent look.

“This became an issue when we started to have some interest in some possible new developments in town and it had our planning commission review the code section a little bit more just to make sure that everything was in place so that when we get new development plans we have a guideline and outline of what we expect from developers,” she said.

Dayton’s Planning Commission will consider the ordinance changes at its meeting on Thursday and the Town Council will make a final vote on the amendments at its meeting in April.

