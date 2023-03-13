First responder couple’s distillery makes it to Restaurant Week

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A paramedic and a full-time nurse are shaking things up on Luray’s Main Street. Alex and Sarah Colby mixed their love for serving others with vodka, gin, and rum to create Blue Shepherd Spirits.

Alex learned how to distill from YouTube videos, starting with little batches from the ground up and growing from there. It took two years to reach this moment, but they say it was totally worth it.

“We’ve been blown away by the local support, the town’s support. Everyone has been behind us 100 percent. We’ve kept our doors open the whole time; they’re graciously including us in everything, and we’re very excited to help celebrate restaurant week with them,” Alex said.

The distillery aims to pour out handcrafted quality by using grains made in the Valley and custom-made bottle toppers.

Some customers have already become regulars impressed by the dedication.

“I think it’s remarkable that they took a fun hobby and turned it into a remarkable business that we love, love to support. I love the floor, it’s a spectacular floor. I love coming and seeing it, and I can walk here,” regular customer Anne Galbraith said.

What was formerly an auto shop is now the Colbys’ joint labor of love. According to them, the best is yet to come.

“Right now, we’re focusing on getting enough products stocked away that we can get into local restaurants and bars. Eventually, we’ll start looking at getting into the ABC stores. Long term, we’re trying to ship it out to different states and maybe across the oceans,” Colby said.

As much as they would like Blue Shepherd Spirits to be open more often, Alex and Sarah have a commitment to saving lives. They said this business allows them to be there for people on their better days on top of emergencies.

Extra hands have been hired as the distillery prepares to crack open its menu variety to whiskey.

Blue Shepherd Spirits Distillery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 622 W Main St, Luray, VA 22835.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.