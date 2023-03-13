First of six meetings on Social Studies and History curriculum changes happening Monday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first of six meetings across the state will begin Monday night in Williamsburg where people will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on proposed changes to the history and social studies curriculum.

Beau Dickenson, with Rockingham County Public Schools, said “This is an opportunity for citizens to either support or express concerns for the purposed standards.”

”Six meetings are held through this week and the beginning of next week. and then immediately following is a Virginia Board of Education meeting to consider those public comments. Then the board will consider whether or not they want to accept the standards as they or with revisions or reject them.” said Dickenson.

Dickenson said that the set of standards being discussed at the upcoming meetings are the standards that were put before the board in February and were approved for first review.

There will also be a meeting in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

