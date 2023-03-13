Draw Your Weather
First of six meetings on Social Studies and History curriculum changes happening Monday night

Meetings across the state will happen this week and early next week
Six meetings across the state of Virginia will be happening this week and next week to discuss proposed changes to history and social studies curriculum.(file)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first of six meetings across the state will begin Monday night in Williamsburg where people will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on proposed changes to the history and social studies curriculum.

Beau Dickenson, with Rockingham County Public Schools, said “This is an opportunity for citizens to either support or express concerns for the purposed standards.”

”Six meetings are held through this week and the beginning of next week. and then immediately following is a Virginia Board of Education meeting to consider those public comments. Then the board will consider whether or not they want to accept the standards as they or with revisions or reject them.” said Dickenson.

Dickenson said that the set of standards being discussed at the upcoming meetings are the standards that were put before the board in February and were approved for first review.

There will also be a meeting in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

