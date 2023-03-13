Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash

Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.(Town of Haysi)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags have been ordered lowered in Virginia for Monday in honor of a firefighter killed in a crash last week.

Rocky Wood, forest technician for the division of forestry and chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department, died in an ATV crash Thursday while responding to a 15-acre wildfire.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the flag order early Monday:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Rocky Shane Wood, of the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi and Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department. He was killed while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, March 13, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 13th day of March 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin was charged with one count of robbery.
Woman victim of robbery at Harrisonburg Target; suspect arrested
Snow and drifts in Staunton
Remembering the Blizzard of 1993
The Shenandoah Rail Trail idea has been off the ground and in the works since 2018.
Input pours in for Shenandoah Rail Trail design
Medical Generic
VDH monitoring spread of illness after outbreak in Hampton Roads
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament
JMU Women’s Basketball earns 14-seed in Tournament; faces Buckeyes in first round
The Kate Collins Middle School Boys Basketball team saw a season full of learning, and successes.
Winning championships and learning life lessons along the way
American Shakespeare Center located in the Blackfriar's Playhouse in downtown Staunton.
Upcoming productions at the American Shakespeare Center
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week