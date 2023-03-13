Harrisonburg to hold first adaptive egg hunt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This year’s Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation Egg Hunt is guaranteed to have something for everyone in the family with the introduction of the event’s first ever adaptive egg hunt for people with physical or cognitive disabilities, according to a press release.

Harrisonburg has hosted an egg hunt every year, except 2020, but this is the first time any adaptions have been made.

“We hope that members of our community who have never been able to participate in an egg hunt before will come out and enjoy searching for eggs and collecting them,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Program Supervisor Harriet Flynn said. “There will be no pressure of racing other participants to get to an egg first, and since the program is within a gymnasium, boundaries are clear to those participating. With the hunt in the gym, participants that would not be able to participate on grassy, hilly ground will be able to easily join in.”

The adaptive hunt will take place alongside the annual egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. The adaptive event, named the Eggstraordinary Egg Hunt and featuring a variety of adaptations to make it suitable for people of all ages and abilities, will be drop-in style and take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lucy F. Simms Center gymnasium, 620 Simms Ave. Adaptions will include eggs with magnets for easy pick up using provided wands, eggs on the walls and eggs hanging down to participant’s chest height. Each participant will collect 10 eggs and turn them in for a prize.

The annual egg hunt will take place at the same time outside the Simms Center, and at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center at Westover Park, 305 S. Dogwood Drive.

